"That's going to be emotional for both of us" - WWE RAW star is excited to have a proper feud with AJ Styles

WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his break-up with AJ Styles and how he would feel if they had a full-blown program with each other.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions had been together for over a year before splitting at the end of 2021. Omos and Styles did face off on the January 3rd episode of the red brand, but it ended in less than five minutes. The two of them could yet renew their hostilities in a more significant match in the future, given their history.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the Nigerian star mentioned how emotional it would be when WWE books a proper feud between him and AJ. Omos has immense respect for The Phenomenal One.

Here is what he said:

"I am excited for that. That's going to be a lot of fun. But also, that's going to be emotional for both of us. I try not to get choked up thinking about it because I really have genuine love for that guy." [29:28-29:39]

The seven-foot giant still asks AJ Styles for advice and considers the former WWE Champion his "big brother."

Omos on his split from AJ Styles on WWE RAW

Omos felt he and AJ Styles could have done a lot more as a unit before breaking up, which gave him a few nerves when he initially went solo.

Earlier in his conversation with Ryan Satin, The Colossus said he understood why WWE took the former RAW Tag Team Champions apart. He still had visions for more success with The Phenomenal in his corner:

"I was (nervous about splitting from AJ Styles). And not because I couldn't go on my own, because I felt like there's a lot more we could have done. But I also understood that it was time for me to go my own way. I thought we could have done some really, really cool stuff." [29:08-29:22]

Both Omos and AJ Styles are part of the WrestleMania Backlash card and will feature in rematches from The Show of Shows. The 27-year-old giant is set to take on Bobby Lashley, with MVP by his side. Meanwhile, AJ has a mountain to climb, as Edge will look to destroy him with the help of Damian Priest.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

