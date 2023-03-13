"That's gone now" - The Undertaker claims he won't bring back this unique part of his gimmick

The Undertaker recently disclosed that he won't bring back the hat and coat part of his gimmick ever again.

Mark Calaway has cemented his legacy as one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. With a career spanning over three decades, The Undertaker has been a constant presence in the squared circle, delivering memorable moments and captivating audiences with his ominous presence and unparalleled ring skills.

From his debut at Survivor Series in 1990 to his emotional farewell at Survivor Series in 2020, The Undertaker has left an indelible mark on WWE and its fans.

One of the things synonymous with the Deadman was his hat and coat. When his gong hit, fans expected to witness the Phenom come out in traditional gear. However, when his gong hit at RAW XXX, it was followed by Kid Rock's American Badass theme song, and Taker came out dressed in his American Badass gear.

Taker recently spoke to Ariel Helwani about the segment and revealed that he will never wear his traditional gear again.

"They had a different vision. They didn't even know that I wasn't going to have the hat and coat. They totally thought I was coming [out as] old Undertaker. I was like, no. That's part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, and when I lifted it back and pulled it back, that's gone. It's gone now. I won't bring the hat and coat back out, no," Taker replied. [H/T Fightful]

Jim Cornette mentions how The Undertaker became the locker room leader

The Undertaker was known as a locker room leader back in the day. Many wrestlers were afraid of him, but they had immense respect for him. He was seen as the judge, jury, and executioner and had a very intimidating backstage presence.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed Taker's dominating backstage presence and how he became the locker room leader.

"Taker was looked at as a no-nonsense f***ing guy. Don't f*** around, be professional. He had the anti-Kliq, his group of guys like The Godwinns, Fatu and the Samoan contingent, Fuji, Yoko - those guys who wouldn't conspire against anybody's back. That's where The Undertaker got the reputation of being a locker room leader and just being a guy who was just one of the boys as opposed to the rapidly developing egos of the other little group," said Cornette. [From 03:05 to 03:58]

While fans hope they get to witness The Deadman in action again, they will also be disappointed to hear that he will never wear his traditional gear again.

What do you make of Taker's comments? Let us know down below in the comments section.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes