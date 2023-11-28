"That's got to be part of the story" - Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for creative blunder with Randy Orton and CM Punk (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo feels WWE should have capitalized more on Randy Orton's comeback from injury, which was overshadowed by CM Punk's return.

The Apex Predator returned to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event this year and helped Cody Rhodes and his team defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match. However, after the match, CM Punk returned, and that became the major highlight of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo criticized WWE's creative team for overlooking the angle. He was surprised that Orton did not address how Punk was grabbing headlines and let it slide. Russo felt that Orton and Punk should have at least had a conversation so that the fans could believe and be engaged with the storyline.

"Think about Randy Orton, bro. As a shoot, a year and a half , Randy Orton returns, gets the big win at the Survivor Series, but then he's upstaged. CM Punk comes out after that big win. Bro, that's got to be part of the story. Somebody's gotta say, 'Bro, nothing's changed about you man. You picked your spot.' I thought Orton should've said it. She [Rhea] said it, but Orton was the one that should've said it, but that's what I mean, bro, they miss such important elements that can really, really, really go somewhere," Vince Russo said. [9:40 - 10:25]

The Viper competed against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio this week and picked up a resounding win with an RKO.

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

