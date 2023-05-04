"That's what happened to me in AEW" - 7-time champion will come back to WWE but under one condition (Exclusive)

WWE is always open to doing business with former stars if the opportunity is right, and Chavo Guerrero believes he could improve the ongoing feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Eddie Guerrero has been pivotal in the father-son rivalry on WWE TV as the late great superstar has been mentioned consistently for months.

Chavo had no problem with his legendary uncle's name being used in the feud and admitted to veteran Bill Apter during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he would be willing to return to WWE to get involved in the angle:

"I'm not the booker there [WWE]. They have stuff, you know. Vince McMahon is much, much, much more knowledgeable than I will ever be in pro wrestling. But I'm pretty close to this angle, so I can probably help out a little." [From 6:53 to 7:18]

Chavo is willing to work with WWE again, but under the condition that he will not be able to sign a long-term deal with the company now being led creatively by Triple H.

The seven-time champion last appeared for WWE in 2011 and has since had stints in several top companies. Chavo Guerrero had a short run in AEW before he had to leave due to other commitments.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recalled his interactions with Tony Khan and explained why he couldn't sign full-time or extended contracts at this point.

"You know, that's a tough one because just with the stuff that I'm doing in Hollywood in LA, I can't commit for a long period of time. I've got too much stuff going on. That's what happened to me in AEW. I started in AEW, Young Rock called, I had to leave AEW, and that's the way it goes. Tony was very cool about it, 'Okay, man, we'll do something again.' It is what it is. That's why when I come on, I can't sign for long periods of time." [From 7:19 - 7:56]

What is WWE veteran Chavo Guerrero been up to outside of pro wrestling?

The 52-year-old, who last wrestled in 2022, has been busy with multiple Hollywood assignments in recent times. Chavo Guerrero noted that he had been involved in the choreography of shows and movies with pro wrestling elements.

Chavo offered his services to the Apple TV series "Loot" this week and opened up about finishing up the highly-anticipated film revolving around the Von Erich family.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Guerrero stated that he has high hopes for the movie starring Zac Efron and many others and felt it would be in contention for an Oscar after its release later this year.

"Now I'm just doing all the choreography on TV shows and movies that have pro wrestling in there. So, this week I'm working on a show called Loot that's on Apple TV with Maya Rudolph. That's for this week. I just finished the movie Iron Claw that's an A24 movie, [A24] swept the Oscars this year. It's a movie about the Von Erichs and their tragedy, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. Man, I've got to tell you this, man, our director, writer, Sean Durkin, they really did well. I think we're going to be in the Oscar talk," said Chavo. [From 10:00 onwards]

Did you check out Chavo's honest take on Rhea Ripley's "Mami" shtick? You can read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes