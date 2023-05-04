Chavo Guerrero shares honest thoughts on Rhea Ripley's "I'm your Mami" gimmick and WWE using Eddie's name (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and, amongst the topics of discussion, opened up about Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and his late great tag team partner, Eddie Guerrero.

Although several years have passed since Eddie's untimely demise, the WWE Hall of Famer is still mentioned quite often on TV. In addition to the many tributes that happen regularly, WWE has not shied away from using Eddie Guerrero's name in its storylines.

Rey Mysterio's ongoing rivalry with his son has also heavily relied on the kayfabe implication that the young WWE star might be Eddie Guerrero's son.

While Chavo felt it was distasteful for WWE to write a program around the Latino Heat, he wasn't against it being utilized in the ongoing feud between Rey and Dominik. In the current scenario, Chavo Guerrero believed it made sense, and he explained why, as you can view below:

"I'll tell you this. They've brought Eddie up in the past, did a couple of different things with Randy Orton, and a few other things, and I always thought it was kind of distasteful. It didn't really help anybody's angle. This one makes sense because you have Dominik; he's now questioning, 'Am I really your son?' You know, the whole 'I'm your Papi' thing from 2004 or whatever it was. This one really makes sense. I'm not a booker there, this is all WWE stuff, but they should have saved it until now. I think this angle would have been even bigger." (2:24 - 3:08)

Chavo Guerrero stated that WWE needed to be "selective" about focusing on Eddie Guerrero and agreed that the company had finally gotten it right with Rey and Dom this time.

He also reacted to Rhea Ripley's spin on Eddie's iconic catchphrase and admitted that the RAW Women's Champion's "I'm your Mami" iteration was entertaining.

"How many times are you going to use it? How many times are you going to bring up a guy who passed away? So, how many times are you going to keep doing it? I think they should have been very selective in that. Of course, that's my opinion. This one makes sense. This one's like, 'Aye, awesome!' Then you have Rhea just coming out with, 'I'm your Mami.' That's gold!" (3:09 - 3:34)

What does Chavo Guerrero think about Rey Mysterio?

Chavo Guerrero recently attracted a lot of heat for calling out Rey Mysterio on Twitter for leeching off Eddie's incredible legacy.

As revealed later, Chavo was just playing heel when he wrote those controversial comments. He also exchanged text messages with the Master of the 619 to clear the air.

During the same interview with Bill Apter, when asked about Rey still going strong at the age of 48, Chavo Guerrero tipped his hat off to the legendary Luchador for performing at the highest level despite suffering a slew of injuries throughout his career.

He continued:

"Rey is still at it! Rey is still Rey, and he is doing really good. My hats off to him, man. He is getting up there at an age with a lot of injuries, and he's still performing at a really high level." (1:42 - 1:54)

Chavo also made an interesting revelation about the elder brother of Eddie Guerrero and his upcoming retirement. You can check out more on that here.

