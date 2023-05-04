Where is Eddie Guerrero's long-forgotten brother and what's he doing in 2023? Surprising new details emerge (Exclusive)

The Guerrero family has produced some fine performers, and while Eddie Guerrero might be the most famous of them all, many fans seem to have forgotten his older brother, Hector. During a recent chat with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero opened up about Eddie's sibling and revealed he is getting ready to retire soon.

Hector Guerrero began his wrestling career during the 1980s and became known as the Masked Lasertron, having performed for many prominent North American promotions during his prime. After joining WWE in 1990, Hector was given the ill-fated Gobbledy Gooker costume, a character that would end up being a huge failure for the company.

The veteran went on to work for World Championship Wrestling and, after ending his in-ring career, had a highly-acclaimed run with IMPACT Wrestling as a Spanish commentator.

Hector spent eight years at IMPACT Wrestling/TNA and, following his departure in 2015, set up his own Professional Wrestling Consultancy company that provides a wide range of services. Hector Guerrero also teaches up-and-coming pro wrestlers and, as revealed by Chavo, will retire from his current job within a year.

Chavo further added that Hector presently lives in Florida and is ultimately retiring from the wrestling business.

"Hector is still living in Florida, and he's just getting done with teaching. He is getting ready to retire here in the next year, I believe. He is just going to hang up. But Hector is doing great." [From 0:30 onwards]

Does Chavo Guerrero follow the current product?

During an insightful interview with the legendary Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero was also asked whether he still regularly tunes into WWE and AEW shows.

Chavo has transitioned to Hollywood, where he works behind the scenes on several high-profile TV shows and movies, and admitted he wasn't entirely in sync with the current wrestling product.

While the 52-year-old occasionally watches matches that feature stars he likes, he sometimes gets overanalytical while viewing present-day wrestling programs, as he explained below:

"Not too much, not too close (if he follows the current WWE and AEW product). What happens now because of being behind the camera in Hollywood doing all the wrestling and TV shows and movies, my wrestling Rain Man really kicks in, and not only do I watch what the wrestlers are doing right or doing wrong, but I'm looking at the cameras. How did they film that? Why did they film it like that? They should have filmed it like this; this should have been done here. That movement should have been done here. It's hard for me to shut down all those equations going on in my head." [00:50 - 1:40]

Chavo spoke at length about what's been keeping him busy and the various shows he's involved in, which you can check out in the exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview above.

