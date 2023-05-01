Rey Mysterio's recent text message to Chavo Guerrero revealed (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio recently exchanged text messages after the latter's use of the Guerrero family name seemingly caused controversy.

In a recent Captain's Corner virtual signing, Chavo claimed Mysterio only references the late Eddie Guerrero because his own family did not succeed in wrestling. He later clarified that he was only joking around as a heel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo revealed that Mysterio knew his comments were not serious:

"After that was done, I said, 'Now let me show you how this could really play out.' I text Rey, I told him real quick, I said, 'Hey, not real. It's not real heat, I'm not mad, just a work.' He jokingly text me back, he said, 'Yeah, I was wondering, what did I ever do to him?' and we had a little quick laugh about it. So I said, 'Okay, anything I say from then on, just disregard it." [4:23 – 4:54]

Shortly thereafter, Chavo went one step further on Twitter by urging Rey Mysterio to give money to Eddie's daughters. The tweet sparked backlash on social media, with many fans questioning whether he was being serious.

"So I end up saying the next one," Chavo continued. "And now I laid into him a little bit, 'You're prostituting the [Guerrero] name. If you're really doing it as a tribute, let's show me and the fans how much of a tribute it really is. Instead of lining your pockets, why don't we donate some of that money to charity? Better yet, donate it to Eddie's daughters,' who don't make any royalties, by the way, off of Eddie." [4:54 – 5:17]

After witnessing hundreds of angry responses, Chavo clarified that his comments were made in character and he had no problem with Rey Mysterio:

"All of a sudden, people went crazy. I let it go for a little bit, I let it go for a little bit, and then I said, 'Okay, guys, hook, line, and sinker, that's the way a heel talks.' Some people were like, 'Ah, you got us, you got us,' and then people were like, 'No, you're just backtracking, you're just backtracking.'" [5:20 – 5:41]

Chavo Guerrero responds to fans criticizing him about Rey Mysterio

Movie stars are generally known by their real names, not the characters they play on the big screen. That is not the case in wrestling, however, as wrestlers are usually referred to by their ring names wherever they go.

Chavo Guerrero thinks he was able to trick so many people due to the blurred lines between fiction and reality in wrestling:

"Wrestling fans, I love it and I hate it, it's very hard for them to pick a side. The lines are very blurred with them and, like we said before, if you see Sylvester Stallone walking down the street, you don't go, 'Hey, Rocky!' You say, 'Hey, Sylvester Stallone.' When I walk down the street, people are gonna go, 'Ooh, Chavo, where's Pepe? How's your relationship with Rey?' And now they're gonna be talking about what I just did with Rey." [5:42 – 6:10]

The former ECW Champion reiterated that he does not have any animosity with Rey Mysterio in real life:

"It was a work, everybody," Chavo stated. "I was just showing everybody how, 'You want some news? Here's some news.' Okay, not real news, so everybody is just latching onto that. It's like, guys, come on, really? Really? I could continue this very, very easily and I could just hammer Rey, but it's just for fun. It was messing around." [6:10 – 6:33]

Rey Mysterio has been one of wrestling's most prominent stars recently. The WWE veteran was inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame on March 31 before defeating his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

