"That's hard to believe" - Big E is surprised that Roman Reigns' former opponent hasn't become a World Champion yet

Big E recently revealed his surprise at the fact that Cesaro, one of Roman Reigns' former opponents, hasn't yet won a world title.

The New Day man has a lot of Superstars gunning for him and the WWE Championship. He wants to have a lengthy reign that will see him check off more names from the title defense list.

So far, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are the two men on the list, while Seth Rollins could be added to that. However, Big E also stated that he wants to see superstars who haven't gotten many opportunities to get them when facing him.

When asked by Sportsnet about Superstars who he wants to face as the WWE champion, the first option was Goldberg, who he had pushed to have a match with at Crown Jewel. Big E also revealed that he was surprised Cesaro hasn't won the WWE World title so far:

"I thought with the Draft, beforehand, a guy like Cesaro, a guy like Kevin Owens, you didn’t really know where guys were headed. But Cesaro has never been a world champion which is kind of hard to fathom, that’s hard to believe. I can’t speak highly enough about how incredible he is in the ring, not to mention an incredible human being. The man, as we all know, anyone who’s paid any attention, you understand how incredible he is, and he’s not slowing down at all. Just guys like that, guys that I think are extremely talented and haven’t had the same opportunities."

Cesaro @WWECesaro Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… https://t.co/mhQkf5kUyx

It's easy to understand why Big E views Cesaro so highly. While The Swiss Superman received a big push up until and after WrestleMania 37, things quickly fizzled out for him as WWE chose Seth Rollins as Edge's next opponent.

Unfortunately for Cesaro, he hasn't had much TV time since then.

Big E and Cesaro are unlikely to cross paths anytime soon

The Breakfast Club @breakfastclubam



Full convo: "We wanted to show that you can be yourselves, you can be unique, and still be proudly Black" - @wweBigE speaks on what The New Day stood for in WWE.Full convo: youtu.be/xEYclijHhZQ "We wanted to show that you can be yourselves, you can be unique, and still be proudly Black" - @wweBigE speaks on what The New Day stood for in WWE.Full convo: youtu.be/xEYclijHhZQ https://t.co/9TCguSAUlC

Cesaro will stay on SmackDown following the WWE Draft. He was one of the main parts of SmackDown during the pandemic era, picking up a great deal of momentum with wins over top stars like Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins.

Big E, on the other hand, is the face of RAW and the WWE champion. It's two different stories for the two men, but Big E will be hoping to cross paths with The Swiss Superman down the road.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For starters, Cesaro needs to get consistent TV time on SmackDown.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam