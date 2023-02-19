"That's too harsh"- Twitter reacts to live crowd's disrespectful chants against Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018 amidst much fanfare, but her second reign has not quite panned out the way fans would have wanted to. Fans made their feelings towards her clear on the latest edition of SmackDown, sparking a heated discussion within the internet wrestling community.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second stint at Royal Rumble 2022, where she won the Women's Rumble. While she was unable to usurp Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. she managed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rousey's title reign was ended by Charlotte, who recently returned to action after several months on the sidelines.

Ever since losing the title, Rousey has been a part of the company's tag team division. However, her work over the last few months has come under criticism from fans.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Natalya and Shotzi. During the match, the Montreal crowd chanted, "you can't wrestle" toward the UFC Hall of Famer. Fans had varying opinions on that.

Zach Paschal @zlpaschal @TheEnemiesPE3 She wrestles fine…she's better than most…she's just awkward on the mic…judo prepared her well

Silly Goose @sillyg0ose

@TheEnemiesPE3 So MTL can be a weird crowd. They were totally against Ronda ( way more than she deserves ) and decided they were 100% behind Gunther haha.Reminds me in 2018 or 2019 where they just booed Roman Reigns when he was babyface and I still don't know why !

Travis Atwell @atwell_travis @TheEnemiesPE3 Yeah….but she can. Is she on the level of Natty or others no. Not really. But she's very solid in the ring. It's funny how at first she was a "natural" and one of the best non wrestlers to become one ever. Yet now she sucks? Nah.

RetroGraveProduction @RetroGraveProd



@TheEnemiesPE3 this is Montreal/97/Bizarro styles crowdToronto lost it but MTL still holding on

TJ Supertramp (He/They) @HeWhoOutlasted @TheEnemiesPE3 It's just… she can, though. Is she the G.O.A.T? Of course not! It's just disingenuous to say she's bad. She's great! Ranks above Natalya for me.

Salty Scott @knee4marvelvsdc @TheEnemiesPE3 Yea wwe fans have also chanted this at Cena, Brock, and Roman and all 3 are great wrestlers so I wouldn't put too much stock into that

Jeff Coates @jeffreyAcoates @TheEnemiesPE3 Yeah it's been rough going. Too bad because I love her first run.

Oda Morgan ½ @ric_pulse



@TheEnemiesPE3 Not fair cause from what I can tell, she can wrestlepeople just love hating Ronda

Jay Williams @Jaywilliams2500 @TheEnemiesPE3 She can definitely wrestle, she sucks on the mic but aside from that she's good.

WWE legend Madusa had a lot of praise for Ronda Rousey

Despite a large number of fans not being happy with the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion's second stint in WWE, Hall of Famer Madusa believes she has escalated the business.

"I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her and they did it, they couldn't have picked a better person, really. Hear me out is because she put in the work and she shows up and she does her job, she knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. I mean she's... look at her background, right? And I feel that there's gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it just skyrocketed," said the veteran.

Rio @DeonnaDeMilo ronda rousey can be given her 10s for learning from her mistake because the move looked sick and ronda sold it very well

It has been reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

The former UFC star will have a chance to become the Triple Crown Champion in WWE if she and Shayna manage to win the potential match.

