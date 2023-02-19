"That's too harsh"- Twitter reacts to live crowd's disrespectful chants against Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018 amidst much fanfare, but her second reign has not quite panned out the way fans would have wanted to. Fans made their feelings towards her clear on the latest edition of SmackDown, sparking a heated discussion within the internet wrestling community.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second stint at Royal Rumble 2022, where she won the Women's Rumble. While she was unable to usurp Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. she managed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.
Rousey's title reign was ended by Charlotte, who recently returned to action after several months on the sidelines.
Ever since losing the title, Rousey has been a part of the company's tag team division. However, her work over the last few months has come under criticism from fans.
On the latest episode of SmackDown, she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Natalya and Shotzi. During the match, the Montreal crowd chanted, "you can't wrestle" toward the UFC Hall of Famer. Fans had varying opinions on that.
WWE legend Madusa had a lot of praise for Ronda Rousey
Despite a large number of fans not being happy with the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion's second stint in WWE, Hall of Famer Madusa believes she has escalated the business.
"I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her and they did it, they couldn't have picked a better person, really. Hear me out is because she put in the work and she shows up and she does her job, she knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. I mean she's... look at her background, right? And I feel that there's gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it just skyrocketed," said the veteran.
It has been reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39.
The former UFC star will have a chance to become the Triple Crown Champion in WWE if she and Shayna manage to win the potential match.
