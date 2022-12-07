"That's not a heel thing"- Wrestling veteran slams WWE's booking of Seth Rollins and current Superstar on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the company for its weak booking of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley's segment on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary taunted Lashley as he asked the latter if he was afraid of Brock Lesnar. Rollins continued trash-talking Bobby, and soon after a brawl broke out between the two superstars. Officials had to interrupt thrice to break up the brawl and during the chaos, The All Mighty attacked a producer.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed how the segment between Lashley and Rollins didn't make any sense. He added how despite being portrayed as a heel, Lashley was made to do act like a babyface.

"I don't know bro. Then you got them taking out an authority figure, which is babyface. That's not a heel thing, I mean anytime an authority gets taken out. I don't know bro. Is Rollins over other than them singing with him? Seriously like, okay we got it bro, we ripped off Jericho, okay I get it , I understand. And that's why I don't know why Rollins would do that. It comes across as such a blatant rip off to that Jericho song. I don't know why you would do that because that's always the first thing that I think of. Secondly, a sight from them singing along with him, like why, like what has he done to be over? I don't understand," said Russo.(40:13- 42:20)

Vince Russo criticized WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for his current character and potential.

While speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer mentioned that there is nothing extraordinary about The Visionary. He further stated that Rollins would only be inducted into the Hall of Fame because of his longevity.

"Bro, listen, come on, let's be honest. If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it," said Russo.

The veteran said that there should be something unique in someone, to be different from others and questioned what was special about Rollins.

"There's gotta be something special, something special about you. What is special about the dude? Just ask yourself that question, man," said Vince.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in the near future.

