"That's hideous" - Jim Ross admits that he dislikes a WWE championship

It has been over two years since WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship, and it continues to be actively featured on television despite having 154 official reigns and 51 different titleholders.

On this week's episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he is not a fan of the 24/7 Championship while discussing his problems with the defunct Hardcore title.

JR called the Hardcore belt a "watered-down championship" and felt that the 24/7 version was worse than its predecessor.

"It was just another watered-down championship (Hardcore title), and now it's even worse. The 24/7 title, right? That's hideous. It's not even realistic. It has had so many champions, you can't name them all," admitted Jim Ross.

Jim Ross on The Undertaker winning the WWE Hardcore Championship

The latest Grilling JR episode focused on WWE Vengeance 2001, where The Undertaker beat Rob Van Dam in an 11-minute match for the Hardcore Championship.

Jim Ross said The Deadman did not need to win the Hardcore title as he was already over with the masses. The WWE Hall of Famer speculated that the company might have booked him to carry the belt to increase the championship's prestige.

"No, he didn't need any title to do anything. He was over. Once you're over, you are over, and 'Taker for decades has been over. I don't know if it was; it may have been done for the other side of the equation; to get the Hardcore title some credence," stated JR.

While Jim Ross wasn't a fan of The Undertaker holding the Hardcore strap, the AEW commentator didn't have any problems with The Deadman's match against RVD.

"So, in any event, it might have been a little bit of that," Ross continued, "Any time, I don't know, it's an odd situation, to be honest with you. I didn't think it was a bad match, but I understand. Did 'Taker need the Hardcore title? No. He did not need the Hardcore title."

Despite having several legendary champions, the Hardcore title had a shelf life and was rightfully retired after WWE ran out of compelling storylines. Has the 24/7 Championship also reached a similar stage? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

