"That's how I beat Bobby Lashley" - AJ Styles makes a shocking revelation after a huge win on SmackDown

WWE star AJ Styles spoke about his incredible night on SmackDown where he defeated the likes of Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley.

Styles had an incredible night on the blue brand beating out Edge and Mysterio in a round-one triple-threat match of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. He then planted The All Mighty Lashley in the main event with a Phenomenal Forearm to advance to the finals of the tournament.

An exhausted AJ Styles spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant during SmackDown Lowdown. He discussed how difficult it was to go toe-to-toe with two Hall of Famers like Edge and Rey Mysterio and then duke it out with a powerhouse like Lashley in the main event. He accepted using Bobby's injury to his advantage to get the result in his favor. The Phenomenal One then set his sights on Seth Rollins.

"Future Hall of Famer, Bobby Lashley. The guy's a stud, we all know it. He had a kink in his armor. I took advantage of it. It is what it is. That's how I beat Bobby Lashley. That's the way I prepare for everybody. If there's a kink, I'm gonna go explore it, take advantage of it. It wasn't easy but I did it. And now Seth Rollins. Another difficult opponent but that's the way I like it in the WWE. You gotta earn the championship and I will earn the World Heavyweight Championship." [From 3:22 - 4:00]

AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions

At WWE's upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions, the ultimate prize, The World Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, both former WWE Champions will face off against each other to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

While Styles had to go through Edge, Mysterio, and Lashley, Rollins also had a tough road this past Monday Night. The Visionary beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in the first round and then took down Finn Balor in the semi-finals to book his ticket to Saudi Arabia.

