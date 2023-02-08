"That's why I dropped his a**" - Apollo Crews' former WWE best friend reveals the real reason for his recent return

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Apollo Crews' former confidante Dabba Kato revealed the real reason behind his betrayal and return.

Commander Azeez, aka Dabba Kato, returned to WWE during the NXT Vengeance Day event. Crews failed to defeat former two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match.

Following the contest, Kato entered the ring to assist a collapsed Crews. However, the reunion was short-lived! Dabbo Kato hugged and then headbutted his former mentor, and Apollo Crews was then slammed into a steel chair by him.

During the latest edition of NXT, Dabbo Kato faced WWE star Chen. Kato landed a huge slap on Chen's chest that almost left a massive bruise. He walked around with Chen in his hands before dropping him to the mat.

The former Commander Azeez ended the contest with a double-handed sit-out chokeslam on Chen for the win. Later, Dabba Kato was asked at ringside why he backstabbed the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Apollo Crews knows what he did. That's why I dropped his a**."

The WWE Universe have been quick to speculate on what could possibly have gone wrong between Crews and Kato. It will be interesting to see how the feud between the former comrades will pan out.

Do you think Crews will avenge Dabba Kato's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section below.

