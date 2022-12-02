"That's when I made my return to WWE" - Bobby Lashley played a role in his return after 11 years, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley apparently may have played a major role in a fan-favorite wrestling legend's return to WWE after 11 years. Kurt Angle may no longer be a part of WWE, but when he initially returned as an on-screen personality and the General Manager, it was a big deal for fans.

The superstar left the company back in 2006. Since then, he has made his name in TNA and on the independent scene. Fans had never thought he would return to WWE again because rumors had emerged that the company was too worried about his health. However, when he did return and got inducted into the Hall of Fame, WWE later gave him an on-screen role and even a last wrestling run.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle talked about how his match against Bobby Lashley helped him understand that he could still wrestle, which eventually helped in his decision to return to WWE.

At the time of his match against Lashley in TNA, Angle was older and was afraid that he had lost a step, but given the quality of the match, he was proven wrong.

“Bobby, I wrestled him in TNA twice. I beat him for the world championship back then. This was late in my career–this was when I was like 47, 48. What that did, was that this gave me the confidence to realize I wasn’t done wrestling. I was getting older and getting worried about losing a step. I had this incredible match for the world championship with Bobby Lashley. That’s when I made my return to the WWE,” the Hall of Famer said. (1:27–1:55)

Bobby Lashley's current WWE run also impressed Kurt Angle

During the same interview, Angle also spoke about Bobby Lashley's current run in WWE and how he was wrestling for the United States title.

He was not only impressed by The All Mighty's run but also by how he dressed, comparing him to Ric Flair.

“He’s lurking around the US Title right now. That kid is kicking b*tt and taking names. I’ve been enjoying watching him on TV.” (2:01–2:08)

“Like a Ric Flair. He’s a sharp dresser.” (2:19–2:25)

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle In the early 2000’s I made a trip to the Olympic Training Center, to get back to my roots. On that day, I met @fightbobby who was one of the best athletes there. I got Bobby a tryout with @wwe after that… and the rest is history. Dreams DO come true. #itstrue In the early 2000’s I made a trip to the Olympic Training Center, to get back to my roots. On that day, I met @fightbobby who was one of the best athletes there. I got Bobby a tryout with @wwe after that… and the rest is history. Dreams DO come true. #itstrue https://t.co/cQECIJd1a3

Lashley failed to win the title at Survivor Series and was not on the RAW after. Fans will have to wait to see the behemoth back in the ring.

