"That's interesting to me"- Former WWE personality gives honest opinion about the possibility of Rhea Ripley feuding with current champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the possibility of Rhea Ripley having a feud with Bianca Belair in the near future.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day and The O.C. got into a brawl after AJ Styles stated that there were four against three. Meanwhile, the returning Mia Yim made her entrance and attacked The Eradicator with a kendo stick.

During a conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked about the possibility of The EST getting involved in a feud with Ripley in the future, to which the veteran suggested that Mia Yim had just started a fresh feud with Rhea.

Russo scrapped the idea of Bianca Belair feuding with The Eradicator anytime soon.

"Well, I mean, that's interesting, I mean that's interesting to me but we just introduced Mia Yim. Didn't Mia Yim come in? So why we going to Bianca Belair?" (29:55- 30:08)

Rhea Ripley sent out a stern warning to Mia Yim after RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to returning star Mia Yim after getting brutalized on RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins put up an open challenge for the United States Championship, to which Finn Balor responded and warned The Visionary. Meanwhile, The O.C. made their entrance and attacked Balor.

Eventually, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Ripley came out to support Balor. A brawl broke out between the two factions as AJ Styles mentioned that they were four against three, and soon after, Mia Yim made her return and brutally assaulted The Eradicator.

Following the attack, Ripley took to Twitter to send a warning to the former NXT star as she wrote that the latter is going to regret it very soon.

"Sneaky, I like that… but you will regret this. ⚖️," she wrote.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for The Eradicator and Mia Yim. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section below.

