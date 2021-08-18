"That's how you kill a character" - WWE Veteran comes down heavily on Randy Orton's transformation

During the most recent episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo came down heavily on Randy Orton's character transformation in the WWE.

RK-Bro reunited on this week's RAW, and Russo noted how WWE has effectively killed Randy Orton's character.

Fans are not used to seeing the current iteration of Orton's gimmick, and Russo explained how the lack of a proper transition had hurt the Viper's on-screen personality.

The former WWE head writer said that Orton's recent actions would have been justified with some character building, which he felt was clearly lacking in this case.

"That's how you kill a character. When would Randy Orton act this way? Did we miss a transition? Did something happen? This is so out of his character that you're watching this and saying, 'Wait a minute, bro? I've been watching Randy Orton for ten years like; why is he doing this?" stated Russo.

Vince Russo uses Robin's example to explain Randy Orton's character development in WWE

Delving deeper into the issue, Vince Russo cited the example of Batman and Robin to back up his claim.

Batman's famous superhero sidekick came out as bisexual in the most recent edition of the comics. Russo said there was no problem with the revelation as long as DC had given hints about Robin's sexual orientation in previous years.

The veteran wrestling personality stressed the importance of long-term character development and added that such traits were missing in WWE's booking of Randy Orton.

"I hate when all of a sudden there is a character transaction, and it comes out of nowhere. I do a Batman 66 show with R.D. Reynolds, and you know, we're both big fans of Batman. Well it came out last week that all of a sudden, in the latest comic book, Robin is now bisexual," added Vince Russo.

"Here's what my issue is. I don't have a problem with Robin being bisexual, but my problem is the Robin character we've known as these years. Has that ever shown traces of being bisexual, or is he now just bisexual because that's a hot topic? Now, if I look back and I see things maybe I didn't see before, now it's like, 'Okay.' But when you never saw any kind of those traits, and it's the same thing here."

