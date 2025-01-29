"That's why it is so magical" - Pat McAfee dishes on WWE Royal Rumble plans following major announcement

WWE is days away from presenting the 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE from the home base of Pat McAfee. The first-team All-American and All-Pro has become a favorite of the WWE Universe in recent years, and now he's ready for another big Royal Rumble Weekend. McAfee just opened up about behind-the-scenes events after an official announcement about his upcoming role.

The Boomstick has been announced for Royal Rumble commentary at Saturday's PLE in Indianapolis, where he spent his eight-year NFL career and runs his brand from today. This comes a year after McAfee returned from hiatus at the 37th Royal Rumble for commentary and a brief entry in the main event. The Pennsylvania native recently returned to SNME and joined Michael Cole on commentary.

WWE is set to send a few legends to The Pat McAfee Show's Thunderdome, his Indianapolis studio, also known as the FanDuel Igloo. On today's episode, the RAW commentator discussed Rumble Weekend and opened up about what officials tell him when he arrives each night. McAfee also promoted his weekend hosting gigs with Cole and teased special WWE appearances for his show.

"Every single time I go to a WWE event, they don't tell me anything that's gonna happen. Obviously, that's very apparent as you listen to me speak through the entire show, but you literally have no clue what's going to happen next, and that's why it is so magical. Cannot wait for the Royal Rumble this Saturday here in Indianapolis, at beautiful Lucas Oil Stadium," Pat McAfee said.

McAfee continued:

"And Friday, we have SmackDown here in Indy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and we have a Kickoff show Michael Cole and I will be hosting. I think Thursday, and Friday, potentially, some WWE legends coming through The ThunderDome. I mean, this is a magical time. The Pro Bowl starts on Thursday night. I mean, although there's only one NFL game left, there's still a lot happening around the sports world."

WWE has confirmed that McAfee, Cole, and Wade Barrett will handle commentary on Saturday. Before that, Cole and McAfee will host Friday's Kickoff show at 5 PM ET and the Countdown show on Saturday at 4 PM from the stadium.

Pat McAfee rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Match

Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020, losing to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX. He worked WarGames and four more singles matches, including a WrestleMania 38 loss to Vince McMahon.

The Anomaly made his Royal Rumble Match debut in 2024, entering at #22 while on commentary. The former NFL star quickly eliminated himself at 00:38 after facing off with Omos and Bron Breakker. Now that McAfee has been confirmed to work on Rumble Kickoff shows and commentary this weekend, he is more of a favorite to enter the 30-Man Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

A Rumble return for McAfee on Saturday would be extra special as he is based in Indianapolis. The 37-year-old was born in Pennsylvania but played his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016. He has remained in the city with his post-career ventures.

