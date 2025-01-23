Pat McAfee to enter the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis only to facilitate the return of 40-year-old WWE star after 3,955 days, James Ellsworth predicts

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth believes Pat McAfee could enter the Men's Royal Rumble this year, which could bring back a major 40-year-old star to the squared circle. The star in question is none other than former SmackDown commentator Corey Graves.

Before becoming a full-time commentator in World Wrestling Entertainment, Corey Graves was an in-ring performer. Graves made a huge name by winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, the star was forced to hang up his boots after his last match on April 5, 2014, as he suffered multiple concussions while competing inside the squared circle throughout the years.

In recent times, the 40-year-old was tearing it up alongside Michael Cole as SmackDown's commentary team. However, he was recently shifted to NXT's commentary team as Cole was paired with Pat McAfee on RAW, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore joined the blue brand.

Trending

Following this, Corey Graves showed his frustration on X (fka Twitter) but later deleted his tweets. According to reports, Graves' frustration on social media was legit and not part of a storyline.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Meanwhile, former WWE star James Ellsworth recently took to X to pitch a scenario where Pat McAfee could enter the Men's Royal Rumble and get eliminated by a masked man, whose identity could later be revealed as Corey Graves.

"#PatMcAfee entering the #RoyalRumble in Indianapolis.. Where he played for the Indianapolis Colts .. And getting eliminated by a masked man who comes out of nowhere ..The man that takes off the mask is revealed as #CoreyGraves. HEAT," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

EC3 believes Corey Graves should be on WWE RAW's commentator team

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 praised the different things Pat McAfee and Corey Graves brought to the commentary table for WWE.

The former WWE star also mentioned that he was surprised to see that Graves was not included in RAW's commentary team alongside McAfee and Michael Cole:

"Pat's really cool as an attraction, kind of character insight, because he's very much a real-life character, where Corey's very good at the color and the sport aspect," EC3 said. "I'm surprised it's not a three-man booth, to be honest."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Corey Graves will return to the ring at this year's Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback