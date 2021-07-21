"That's the next guy" - WWE might have found its next Goldberg (Exclusive)

Goldberg returned to WWE TV this week and confronted Bobby Lashley on the RAW after Money in the Bank. The WWE Champion "is next" for Goldberg, and the two powerhouses are expected to lock horns at SummerSlam for the title.

Goldberg is a special attraction talent who is signed to a lucrative WWE contract with limited dates. The former WCW Champion last wrestled at Royal Rumble, where he lost to Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg might have his fair share of haters, but the 54-year-old veteran always 'pops a rating' and helps WWE get more eyes on the product.

During the most recent episode of 'Writing with Russo' with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Goldberg's role in the company and which star will take his place soon.

The next guy in the Goldberg spot is Edge: Vince Russo

Russo explained that WWE has already set up Edge to take Goldberg's spot as the marquee part-timer. The WWE veteran stated that John Cena is a certified Hollywood star who doesn't need to job for money.

Russo also ruled out Batista returning for a sporadic role and zeroed in on Edge carrying the load of being a draw. However, Russo was unsure about who would succeed Edge to carry out the same responsibility.

Here's what Russo had to say about Edge being positioned to take Goldberg's position in WWE:

"Bro, I'm telling you, the next guy in the well has already been set up," Vince Russo explained. "The next guy in the Goldberg spot is Edge. That's the next guy. So, my question is, 'Okay, bro, who is after Edge?' It ain't going to be Cena. Cena is a bonafide movie star; he doesn't need to be doing jobs for money. It ain't going to be Batista. Who is next? Who is going to be the next guy in the well that you go to?"

Goldberg and Edge are slated to have big matches at SummerSlam with the former Universal Champion facing Bobby Lashley for RAW's top belt. The Rated-R Superstar has branched out into a storyline with Seth Rollins, and their rumored match will most likely be a show-stealer.

WWE has often relied on part-timers to boost its TV ratings, and Goldberg has been a dependable name for the company.

What are your thoughts on how WWE has utilized Goldberg and Edge? Let us know in the comments section.

