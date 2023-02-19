Hulk Hogan's casting on the latest edition of Young Rock has left Wrestling Twitter in splits.

NBC's Young Rock focuses on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life and career. The TV show has looked back on several iconic WWE moments so far. The latest episode of Young Rock featured Hulk Hogan's infamous Hollywood persona from his nWo days.

The casting of the Hall of Famer didn't sit well with a lot of fans on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to it:

1️⃣9️⃣Gio'1️⃣9️⃣ @GioFeelix @WrestlingNewsCo Looks like Nick Jackson when he had a double colored beard @WrestlingNewsCo Looks like Nick Jackson when he had a double colored beard

Yellow @Yellowstonebewm @WrestlingNewsCo This looks like some random YouTuber I've watched I just don't know which @WrestlingNewsCo This looks like some random YouTuber I've watched I just don't know which

JSO 🏳️‍🌈 @jr_jso @WrestlingNewsCo Hogan was triple that dudes age when he was Hollywood lol. They gave hogan his flowers with this casting haha @WrestlingNewsCo Hogan was triple that dudes age when he was Hollywood lol. They gave hogan his flowers with this casting haha

クイン✧(⁠◠⁠‿⁠◕⁠)✧ @knix1000 @WrestlingNewsCo I actually like this one. Because Hogan doesn't deserve to get a proper actor portrayal lol. @WrestlingNewsCo I actually like this one. Because Hogan doesn't deserve to get a proper actor portrayal lol.

Huddo @aussie_huddo @WrestlingNewsCo Hulk Hogan never looked this young. He was born looking 50 years old @WrestlingNewsCo Hulk Hogan never looked this young. He was born looking 50 years old

Fans would love to see Hulk Hogan's reaction to the casting

Several castings on NBC's Young Rock have been heavily criticized by fans so far. In the past, fans have bashed the TV show for its casting of The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and many others.

However, castings for the iconic Cyndi Lauper and former WWE Champion The Iron Sheik have received massive praise from fans. One wonders what Hulk Hogan would think of his casting on Young Rock.

Here's what ‘Young Rock’ co-showrunner Nahnatchka Khan said about the TV show:

“He’s one of those famous people on the planet. Even if you don’t really know that much about Dwayne Johnson, a lot of people have a cursory passing knowledge of who he is and what he’s done. But there’s so much that people don’t know about how he got to where he is. I think that’s what we’re interested in exploring … the surprising moments and the times where it was really tough for him and his family.” [H/T Deadline]

Hogan is regarded by many as possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He is a former WWE Champion, has headlined multiple WrestleMania events, and was insanely popular during the 80s and the 90s.

Fans of Hulk Hogan would love to see how he is portrayed on Young Rock across its three seasons so far.

Have you watched Young Rock? Do share your opinions on the show!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes