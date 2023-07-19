"That’s the one that changed my career" - Seth Rollins reflects on defeating major star to win the WWE Championship 

Seth Rollins has reflected on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

The Visionary is the first and only superstar to successfully cash in the briefcase at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Brock Lesnar was involved in a match with Roman Reigns, and Rollins' involvement made it a triple threat. He pinned The Head of the Table following a stomp to walk out with the title. Many fans still regard it as the best cash-in of all time.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins stated that his Money in the Bank cash-in was career-changing and that he wouldn't be where he is now if it had never happened.

"That’s the defining one [cash-in at WrestleMania 31]. That’s the one that changed my career. Without that Money in the Bank contract and without that particular cash-in, I’m probably not sitting here having this conversation with y’all so that’s the one that stands out I think. That’s the one that’s gonna live forever I think. I think in this industry, it’s really about moments," said Seth Rollins. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Seth Rollins on his Money in the Bank cash-in being compared to Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant

At WrestleMania III, 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant and hit him with a leg drop to retain the WWE Championship. It's one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history that people still talk about over three decades later.

Seth Rollins disclosed that someone compared his Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 to Hogan slamming Andre, which he thought was cool.

"We have so much content and so you have to go, how do we make moments that are gonna last any amount of time? That are gonna register with people for years. The cash-in at WrestleMania is the one where like, I had a guy tell me a few years ago that for him, it was like his generation’s version of [Hulk] Hogan slamming André [the Giant] at WrestleMania III and so I go, that’s cool," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

