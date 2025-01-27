A former WWE performer recently went through what many would call a harrowing experience during a major match. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently talked about the incident, sharing his thoughts on the topic.

Tessa Blanchard wrestled a few matches in the Stamford-based promotion as an independent performer in 2016. The 29-year-old also participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. The Undeniable Diamond is currently signed to TNA. She made a surprise return last month at Final Resolution, attacking Jordynne Grace.

At the Genesis pay-per-view, Tessa faced Grace and was able to pull off a win. However, what was more noticeable was fans chanting about the past racism allegations against the star during the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"It is what it is, you know what I mean? I am pretty sure whatever she did in the past, I am pretty sure she has thought about that, and may you know, made a mistake then. [She] shouldn't have done that, but what is done is done. So hopefully, I did see that video where they were yelling and stuff, so that's really bad. You are out there in the ring, and golly, man. Hopefully she can do something there, and maybe things will get better for her!" [4:13 onwards]

Tessa Blanchard to appear in WWE in the future?

Given the recent partnership between WWE and TNA, many fans are expecting stars from the promotions to cross over at times. However, Tessa Blanchard may be an exception in this regard.

In a recent conversation on Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes claimed that Tessa is unlikely to appear on WWE TV for the time being.

"I think the longer the partnership goes, the better shot of that happening. But I don't foresee it anytime soon. I think there are conversations that probably need to take place with a whole bunch of different parties before they would approach that. But I do think if it's still partnership in two to three years, and she's still part of the company—TNA-wise—I'd say probably, yeah!" [From 03:48 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Tessa Blanchard.

