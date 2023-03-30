“That’s scary” - Cody Rhodes comments on the WWE Universe choosing between him and Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes is proud to be the overwhelming choice of the WWE Universe to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes returned and emerged victorious at the 2023 Royal Rumble. There was a vocal group on social media who made it abundantly clear that they wanted to see Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns instead of him.

But the reaction of the WWE Universe on weekly programming has told another story. Following the Elimination Chamber, Rhodes became the favorite to be the man to defeat The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of them all.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently sat down with David Dennis Jr. of ESPN to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the fans who were vocal that Sami Zayn should main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns over him, Rhodes said he felt it was important to let the audience decide who they wanted more.

“I wanted there to be a point where the audience decided,” Cody Rhodes said. “That’s scary, but when you’re a young wrestler you always get mad at other wrestlers doing well. But as you get older, it’s like, oh, great, that’s awesome. I didn’t have a clue where it was ending or where it was going. But I knew there was going to be a positive. I knew the wave was coming for me.”

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS



espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… This was fun. I profiled Cody Rhodes ahead of his WrestleMania main event vs. Roman Reigns this weekend. We talked betting on yourself, that pec injury and talking audiences into the building This was fun. I profiled Cody Rhodes ahead of his WrestleMania main event vs. Roman Reigns this weekend. We talked betting on yourself, that pec injury and talking audiences into the buildingespn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

Cody Rhodes on his connection with the WWE Universe

Despite having some rocky issues with the All Elite Wrestling fanbase, Rhodes has been lovingly embraced by the majority of the WWE Universe.

With his merchandise sales rising and event attendance at some of the highest numbers in recent years, it's clear The American Nightmare's connection with the audience has been incredibly beneficial for the company.

“The thing I was missing was a connection with the audience,” Cody Rhodes said. “I didn’t realize how important it is to connect with them. You can’t do this amazing high-speed, unbelievable sequence if no one’s watching. You gotta bring them into it and then you can do whatever the heck you want.”

What do you make of Rhodes' comments? Do you think he'll defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Was Cody Rhodes the correct choice to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes