"That's something I always admired about him," reveals Kevin Owens about Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens recently broke character and opened up about what Roman Reigns used to do backstage in the WWE locker room, which he admires Reigns for doing. The Prizefighter said that Reigns doesn't have his own locker room like other big stars in WWE.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have been in a personal and bitter feud over the last few weeks on SmackDown, with the two having an incredible match at the TLC pay-per-view earlier this week.

While speaking to Fightful, Kevin Owens spoke about Roman Reigns being a part of the dressing room and not having his own private dressing room.

"I've always admired Roman a lot, for a lot of reasons. To me, no matter the amount of success he achieved and how he clearly was the face of the company, he was always just one of the boys. He never had his own locker room like other people would. I'm talking like, you can pretty much peg their own locker room when they come around. Those are the guys who come once in every blue moon, but there were guys on our roster that were there every day and they had their own locker room and it just blew my mind. Roman was never one of those guys. Now the situation is different, obviously, because of the entire process. I'm not sure if he has his own locker room or if he'd still be in ours, but that's something I always admired about him," said Kevin Owens about Roman Reigns.

Cool tweet, Jey! You did almost as good of a job typing this for your cousin as you did last night fighting half of the battle for him.



Or maybe this is Paul?



Anyway, just tell Roman I’ll see him in the cage and I look forward to it with every fiber of my being. https://t.co/UWx9vyKGb7 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

Owens further stated that Roman Reigns has stayed down to earth in his run in WWE, despite being the top guy for so long. The former Universal Champion also said that people refused to admit that Roman Reigns was a "talented professional wrestlers" which a lot of people are realizing now. Owens also praised Reigns in another interview earlier this year.

Roman Reigns' heel turn in WWE

Roman Reigns finally turned heel earlier this year, teasing it on his return to the company at SummerSlam, and confirming it when he sided with Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

He has had personal feuds with the likes of Jey Uso, and more recently, Kevin Owens.