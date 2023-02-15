"That's where stories come from" - WWE urged to split up former tag team champions over potential jealousy (Exclusive)

WWE currently has several tag teams that have been together for a while that could be in line for a split. The Street Profits unquestionably come under that category. During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed why the company should explore the angle of Angelo Dawkins being jealous of his partner.

Montez Ford is being earmarked for a bright future and has already shown the potential to be a top singles superstar. Angelo Dawkins, who has been in the WWE for longer than Ford, has also done incredibly well for himself in recent times, as he earned plaudits for his performance last week on RAW.

Despite their long-time partnership that has resulted in three tag team title reigns for the duo, Montez Ford looks like he is valued more by WWE. Vince Russo has expressed that there is an opportunity for a compelling narrative where Angelo Dawkins isn't happy with his friend's success.

The former WWE writer explained that in a real-life scenario, Angelo Dawkins ought to develop feelings of jealousy towards Montez Ford and urged the company to build a storyline around it instead of wasting it on an inconsequential turn.

Here's what Russo explained while reviewing the latest RAW episode:

"You mean to tell me if this were real, there would not have been a pinch of jealousy, bro, on Dawkins' part? Just a pinch! See, that's where they missed the boat, Chris. And that's where I get back to writing. They don't know how to write because if I put myself in Dawkins' boots, there is a little bit of jealousy. And maybe I'm playing it off as a joke, but the reason why I'm saying anything at all is because something is there." [30:38 - 31:18]

While Montez Ford will feature in the Elimination Chamber match for the US Title, Angelo Dawkins failed to book a spot in the clash following his loss to Damian Priest.

The setback for Dawkins has dampened the spirits of The Street Profits as they competed in a tag team bout against The Judgment Day on this week's show.

Vince Russo believed WWE had missed the chance to capitalize on a narrative where Dawkins could be envious of Ford. Russo added:

"This was the opportunity to do it. There is no question about it. He kind of makes a joke about it, but you know, subliminally, he is bringing it up because it's really bothering him. That's how you create something, bro; that's where stories come from." [31:20 -32:00]

Vince Russo on whether WWE can get both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford over in their feud

Legion of RAW co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone also briefly spoke about "the Marty Jannetty treatment" and how Angelo Dawkins could face the same fate if WWE books Montez Ford to turn on him.

After WWE broke up "The Rockers" in 1992, Shawn Michaels became the poster boy of the promotion. In contrast, Marty Jannetty quickly faded away and never really regained any momentum on TV.

Vince Russo noted that while it was possible to make any talent a bigger star, it would be nearly impossible to get both Ford and Dawkins over as singles superstars if they engaged in a rivalry.

"Well, I mean, you can make somebody a star, but again, he has got to have the proper material, and I mean, would they be able to get both of them over?" Vince Russo said while responding to Dr. Chris Featherstone's comments. "I think they would have a hard time getting one of them over. So, probably not, bro." [33:52 - 34:30]

How should Triple H and his creative team book The Street Profits' inevitable split? Sound off in the comments section below.

