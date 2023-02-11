"The most I've ever seen them make this guy look like a star" - WWE gets praise for what they did with Angelo Dawkins (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins has been a dependable talent for WWE as part of The Street Profits, and he was featured prominently on this week's RAW episode. His booking was brought up during Legion of RAW, where Vince Russo praised the company for pushing Dawkins forward to save Edge from Judgment Day's beatdown.

Most fans often don't realize that Dawkins has been contracted by WWE since 2012. The 32-year-old worked incredibly hard in the developmental system before he grew in prominence alongside Montez Ford in NXT.

While Dawkins has won the tag team championship twice since coming up to the main roster, fans still view Ford as the superstar who eventually breaks out into a major singles star.

Vince Russo, though, was pleasantly surprised to see WWE put the spotlight on Angelo Dawkins for a change. The Street Profits member came out to make the save, and Russo noted that it made him look like a credible star in the process.

The former writer urged WWE to book more such angles featuring talents who aren't always pushed well on TV, as you can view below on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Here's what I liked about this, bro. This is what I really liked about this, and I liked the way they did it. So, they are getting heat on Edge. Now they put Dawkins in a spot that will elevate him and make him look like a star. Dawkins saved Edge. That's the most, bro, I've ever seen them make this guy look like a star. And they let him hit by himself, bro, and Montez Ford followed up. That's putting Dawkins in a great spot, bro. That made Dawkins feel like a star. They need to be doing more things like this." [7:16 – 8:02]

Dawkins also competed in a high-profile singles match on RAW but, unfortunately, couldn't get the better of a Judgment Day member. You can read more about what happened on Monday Night RAW right here.

Angelo Dawkins opens up on his backstage experiences at WWE RAW XXX

Not every talent gets to share the ring with D-Generation X whenever the legendary faction is in town for a legends night episode.

The Street Profits were lucky enough to feature in a segment with DX on RAW XXX a couple of weeks back. Angelo Dawkins was asked about the experience during a recent Sportskeeda Exclusive.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with the Street Profits during Royal Rumble weekend, and the duo spoke about interacting with various veterans on RAW 30. You can check out the full interview below:

"Meant a lot honestly, you know what I'm saying? First off, I got a lot of detention slips because you know, I'm rolling around saying 'S*ck It' at school. But, nah man, it was unreal though. Being in there with all those legends and like I said earlier, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, they've been a part of our success in NXT," said Dawkins."

