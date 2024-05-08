"That's a very stressful environment" - Randy Orton gives an honest opinion on Vince McMahon's WWE regime

WWE has drastically changed under the new leadership of Nick Khan and Triple H after the merger. Meanwhile, Randy Orton believes the same and gives his honest opinion on the previous regime.

Vince McMahon's creative direction became questionable at the end of its run before he stepped down from his creative duties. Triple H and Nick Khan replaced the former chairman in different roles, and thus the new regime was born.

Speaking on Adam's Apple, Randy Orton gave his honest thoughts on Vince McMahon's regime and pointed out several instances in which the creative was changed minutes before the show went live.

"With Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard even, so many things have changed from a creative standpoint. They're thinking months and months and months in advance. Before, we were kind of flying by the seat of our pants. Creative was changed minutes before we went live each week. I don't mean sometimes; I mean each week, the creative was changed. It would be 5 pm, we would be on the east coast, going live in 2-3 hours, and you wouldn't know what you were doing."

He praised the creative standpoint of the new regime compared to the old.

"That's a very stressful environment, and you're not going to have the best product in the world if you're doing it like that every week. So, just purely from a creative standpoint, you're able to let it marinate and think about, How am I going to do this or how can I make this better? Maybe there are tweaks, but you don't do it ten minutes before you go live." [From 06:00 to 06:56]

Bubba Ray Dudley thinks Randy Orton might have a great story with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has often provided his knowledge and years of insight on Busted Open Radio. Speaking on the podcast, Ray believes the company only has one great story for Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown against Randy Orton.

"Not sure yet. The only great story that smacks me in the face with Cody Rhodes right now that they have available to them is Randy Orton. There might be some okay stories or some good stories, but the great story is Randy Orton," he said. (From 11:17 to 11:34)

The two top WWE Superstars have a lot of history in the promotion, and a match between them might take place in the foreseeable future.

