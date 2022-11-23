"That's terrifying"-WWE fans go berserk as an edited picture of Roman Reigns goes viral

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to share their thoughts on an edited picture of Roman Reigns going viral.
The Tribal Chief is at the top of the food chain in WWE, and his presence in the company speaks for itself. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal Title for a record 800 days and has defeated almost every top star on his way to becoming the Head of the Table.
But that did not stop wrestling fans from poking fun at the world champion. Public Enemies Podcast posted on Twitter an edited picture of Reigns where he is bald. It did not take long for the photo to go viral and garnered some hilarious reactions.
Members of the internet wrestling community shared their thoughts on the megastar's new look on Twitter. One fan compared his bald look to Baron Corbin. Another fan wanted to book Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in a hair vs. hair match.
Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:
Roman Reigns recently explained why presentation matters in WWE
The Tribal Chief and Brock Lesnar are two of the fiercest rivals in WWE and have been battling for years. However, the roles were reversed during their last few matches as The Beast Incarnate was a cowboy babyface, while Reigns was the heel.
During a recent interview with The Ringer, The Tribal Chief explained why it was necessary for Lesnar to level up his character in their latest rivalry.
"To me, if he doesn’t level up and showcase the Cowboy Brock character, then don’t nobody give a s**t about Brock next to the Tribal Chief,” Reigns said. “I was able to push my level up, which he knew, OK, ‘this guy’s creating different levels and layers to this, let me step my game up.’ And he did that."
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar last faced off at SummerSlam earlier this year in a Last Man Standing match. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious from the gruesome battle and extended his run as the undisputed world champion.
The Beast Incarnate was last seen inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Bobby Lashley. However, The All Mighty launched a vicious attack on Lesnar after the match, which could set up a third match between the two in the coming months.
Roman Reigns, meanwhile, defeated Logan Paul at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia and will lead The Bloodline in their first WarGames match at Survivor Series.
Would you like to see another match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.
