Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed with the company's build to the Royal Rumble. This year's premium live event will take place on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This week's episode of the red brand emanated from the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show was an important pitstop ahead of the Royal Rumble event. Major WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and even Paul Heyman were present for the show.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo felt the buildup to the Royal Rumble had been lackluster. The veteran writer noted that the stars were only talking about how they would win the Rumble match and headline WrestleMania throughout the show. Vince felt there was no substance in the weekly programming heading into one of the biggest weekends of the year.

"I just feel like I'm just seeing everybody cutting promos saying they're gonna win the Royal Rumble. I feel like that's the only thing I'm seeing," said Russo. [From 11:22 onwards]

This year's Rumble is one of the most stacked fields in WWE history. Several former World Champions have declared themselves for the match, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio.

Other popular stars like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Logan Paul will participate in the marquee matchup.

