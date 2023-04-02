"That's the only thing Seth and I agree on" - Roman Reigns on his thoughts about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In a recent interview before their bout, the Tribal Chief shared his thoughts on his opponent leaving WWE and returning last year.

The American Nightmare was away from the company for six years before he was announced as Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins. He made his triumphant return to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38.

Since his comeback, the former AEW star was involved in a personal feud with The Visionary that saw him picking up the final victory at Hell In a Cell PLE last year. Unfortunately for Rhodes, he tore his pectoral muscle and was sidelined post the match.

Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the final entrant during the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. He went on to win the match, booking him in the main event against Roman Reigns this weekend.

Roman Reigns was in conversation with ESPN earlier a day ago. During the interview, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion spoke about his opponent leaving WWE and returning while mentioning what he and his former Shield member, Seth Rollins, agreed on.

"Me and Seth. This is one of the only things we agree on. We don't want to be busting our a**es the whole time, building it for what it is and just have some white knight come sweeping in and just take it. I've worked too hard year after year, show after show to put this place where it is and here he comes. That's just not how it works for me." [From 1:23 - 11:43]

What about Cody Rhodes bothers Roman Reigns?

Before Roman Reigns delved into what he and Seth Rollins agreed on, he spoke about Cody running away from WWE but showered him with praise where due on what he had accomplished outside the promotion

"From my perspective, he ran. Plain and simple. On the other side, he did something very resilient. It's something that, maybe one of the things that bothers me the most about him. I don't know if I'd be willing or if I could do it. As a man I don't like that. I want to feel that I could do anything. I respect that." [From 10:45 - 11:10]

The Tribal Chief has his hands full in his match against Rhodes tomorrow night. With The Usos getting dethroned by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as Tag Team Champions, many fans may believe it's a sign that The Bloodline is deteriorating.

Will Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed Universal Championship tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes