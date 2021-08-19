"That's Triple H dancing" - Roman Reigns breaks character and jokes about umpiring signals in cricket

Roman Reigns sat down for an exclusive interview with Sony Sports India ahead of SummerSlam. The reigning Universal Champion was involved in a hilarious segment in which he reacted to a few umpiring signals in cricket.

The Tribal Chief was not his usual serious self as he jokingly referenced some of his WWE colleagues while watching clips of cricket umpires.

When it came to gestures indicating a dead ball in cricket, Reigns compared it to New Day's goofy dance and the time Triple H joined the trio.

"It almost looks like he is dancing with the New Day or something! Like the silly, you know kid dance that the New Day does. I'd say it is a hybrid DX-New Day dance move, or even that's Triple H dancing. That's Triple H dancing with the New Day right there," highlighted Roman Reigns.

When it came to the wide ball signal, Reigns compared it to Randy Orton's iconic pose and clarified that it was a hybrid RK-Bro version.

"That there is a that's like a hybrid Randy Orton; actually, I must say that's an RK-Bro kind of pose right there. Once you make your entrance, you have got to throw your arms open, just like that. That's what that is!" added Reigns.

Reigns also reacted to two other umpiring signals, which you can check from 2:20 onwards in the video below:

Roman Reigns on his upcoming SummerSlam match against John Cena

During the interview, the SmackDown Superstar said the mere fact that John Cena picked him as the opponent to face on his return proved that the Cenation Leader had already acknowledged him.

Roman Reigns reminded fans that he'd already beaten John Cena at No Mercy 2017, and the Head of the Table plans on going 2-0 against the 16-time WWE Champion.

Here's what Reigns had to say about John Cena and his SummerSlam 2021 match:

"He has already acknowledged me. The mere fact of where he is in his career and coming back to WWE to fulfill, to try and scratch that itch that he has. I think the fact that he is zeroed in on me; he has targetted me just goes to show that he has already acknowledged me and the success that I've continued to have. When it comes to the match, I've done it before. I did it back in 2017 at No Mercy, and that's the plan to do it again," Roman Reigns stated.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

