"That's unfortunate" - Paul Heyman admits Brock Lesnar storyline did not help current WWE star

Paul Heyman has admitted Cesaro was placed in an “unfortunate” situation after Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 30 victory over The Undertaker.

In April 2014, Cesaro was revealed to be Heyman’s new on-screen client on the post-WrestleMania 30 episode of WWE RAW. During their three-month alliance, the majority of Heyman’s promos revolved around him bragging about Lesnar’s WrestleMania win.

Speaking to DAZN, Heyman said it was his job to continue talking about Lesnar vs. The Undertaker to create interest in a possible rematch. Due to the timing of Heyman's partnership with Cesaro, The Swiss Superman ended up playing a "supporting role" in the storyline.

"In order to build it up [WrestleMania rematch], you needed the advocate repeating those words ad nauseam, 'My client Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania,'" Heyman said. "But what reason that [did] I have to be on television without Brock Lesnar available to show up on Mondays? By having Cesaro, I had an excuse to be on television. So that was Cesaro's role. Cesaro was a supporting player in the ongoing saga between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. That's unfortunate for Cesaro. But in terms of big box office, that was his role. Now years later, Cesaro is ready for a title run."

Brock Lesnar’s rematch against The Undertaker took place in August 2015 at WWE SummerSlam. The Undertaker picked up a controversial victory to set up another rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell 2015, which Lesnar won.

Paul Heyman worked with Brock Lesnar again after his alliance with Cesaro

Brock Lesnar returned on the day Cesaro and Paul Heyman separated

Cesaro won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30. The following night, he separated from The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter) and aligned with Paul Heyman.

With Heyman by his side, Cesaro unsuccessfully challenged for Sheamus’ United States Championship and Wade Barrett’s Intercontinental Championship. He also failed to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an eight-man ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2014.

Cesaro’s alliance with Paul Heyman lasted from April 7, 2014 to July 21, 2014. Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on the same night that Cesaro and Heyman’s partnership ended.