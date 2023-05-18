"That's when Vince takes it away" - Former WWE employee discusses how Seth Rollins could be robbed of the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Vince McMahon pulling an ultimate heel move and stripping Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins is set to compete for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary survived Damian Preist and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match. Then he bested Finn Balor in a singles contest to become a finalist in the tournament for the title.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that Rollins could be a workhorse and bring prestige to the new title. Freddie predicted that The Visionary could fire shots at Roman Reigns for barely defending his title while regularly defending the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Here's my thought process if it's Seth. The belt doesn't make him, you're totally right. He doesn't need it. I'll watch him even when he tries to make me not like him, I still like him. But he makes the belt. He makes it, so people go; it is an important title. He can then go out and say, 'I defend this thing all the time. Roman's a bi**h, he never defends. He's scared. He's thinking about movies, I'm thinking about the people.' They sing his song."

Freddie stated that Rollins could be the people's champion only to have a heel Vince McMahon strip him of the gold.

"He becomes that guy, and the title becomes the people's title, and then suddenly, it means more. That's when Vince takes it away." [15:20 - 15:04]

Seth Rollins was in a sit-down interview with Corey Graves this week

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins sat down with Corey Graves for an exclusive interview.

The Visionary spoke about his early days in the company, being the inaugural NXT Champion and creating ripples in the main roster as part of the SHIELD.

Rollins claimed he changed the game when he broke the faction to ascend to the top of WWE as a singles star. He added that none of the top stars were ready to take risks anymore, and he was the only one thriving at the top.

Do you think Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes