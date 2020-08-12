The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted series with Chris Featherstone had former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme fame as the special guest. During the live Q&A session which was simulcasted on Facebook and YouTube, JTG was asked about possibly making his AEW debut for a TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know, JTG had called out Cody for a TNT title match during a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio show.

While speaking to Chris Featherstone, JTG said that he had done his bit of planting the seed for a possible showdown with Cody. It's now up to the TNT Champion to give the fruit that the fans wish to taste.

The fans have also done their bit by watering the seed, according to JTG.

Cody is also interested in giving JTG a TNT title shot

Cody Rhodes Confirmed In His New Sitdown Interview With Tony Schiavone That He Is Considering Potentially Battling Sefta Fatu Hammerstone Matt Sydal Or JTG As Potential Open Challenge Opponents Even More From The AEW Roster 😈🔥☕👀 #AEWDynamite — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) August 11, 2020

Cody Rhodes mentioned JTG's name during a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone as one of the title opponents he's considered facing in the future. The former WWE Superstar was more than ready to mix things up with Cody, and the latest development increases the chances of the match coming to fruition.

Here's what JTG had to say about possibly facing Cody on the UnSKripted series with Chris Featherstone. JTG also spoke about a possible WWE return, not winning the tag team titles, CM Punk and much more during the Q&A session:

"Cody gave me a mention. He did an interview where he was calling out some of the potential opponents that he's looking forward to if he could get past Scorpio Sky. So good luck tomorrow with Scorpio Sky.

That's all in the works, man. We'll see. I called out Cody Rhodes. He definitely heard it. He heard it from me. He heard it from the fans. So, like I said before when I called him out on Mark Henry's show Busted Open Radio. I planted the seed, and the fans are watering it, and we'll see if Cody Rhodes wants to give the fruit to the fans that they want to taste."

JTG has done a tremendous job of improving, both in and out of the ring, since being released from the WWE in 2014. The 35-year-old star is currently scheduled to take on AEW's Brian Cage at an upcoming VxS Wrestling show titled "No Justice, No Peace" and the event will air on Fite TV on August 17th.

