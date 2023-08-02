"That sh*t gotta make Roman uncomfortable" - Paul Heyman's savage shot at late WWE Hall of Famer leaves fans stunned

Paul Heyman's savage shot at a late WWE Hall of Famer has left Twitter in a frenzy.

Heyman was recently a guest on First Take, along with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The veteran is known for not mincing his words and always speaking his mind.

While speaking on First Take, Paul Heyman declared he's the greatest of all time. In response, Stephen Smith brought up the late Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Heyman replied, “Scr*w him. He’s dead.”

As expected, Heyman's comments took Wrestling Twitter by storm, receiving tons of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Paul Heyman has been dubbed the greatest manager of all time by a former WWE Superstar

Over the years, Heyman has impressed many wrestlers and other wrestling personalities with his work as a manager.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer once said that Heyman is the greatest manager of all time and put him above Bobby Heenan. Here's what he said on Busted Open Radio:

"People will say Bobby Heenan, and I know Paul would say Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, it has to be Paul. Paul had three world champions. And this is a debate that can be ended due to statistics in pro wrestling, which is unheard of, because we all wanna talk about our favorites. But I would say Paul is the greatest manager of all time." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Heyman is one of the most over acts on WWE TV and is doing quite possibly the best work of his career as a member of The Bloodline. A Hall of Fame induction isn't too far for Heyman, and he certainly deserves to headline his class.

