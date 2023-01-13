“That was a special one” - Judgment Day member on WWE match that shaped their career 

The Judgment Day has had plenty of big matches since coming together last year.

One match that was particularly special for Damian Priest was his match against Edge in The Rated R Superstar's hometown of Toronto on Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day member recently sat down with Witty Whittier to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his match against Edge in Toronto on WWE RAW, Priest admitted it was one of the most special matches of his career and thinks it will be hard to top.

"That was a special one," Damian Priest admitted. "To this day, it's going to be hard to top that. I've had great moments and great matches with Balor, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, tons of guys that are top notch performers, but this is main event of Monday Night Raw, in Toronto, against Edge in his first singles match in like a decade on Raw. It's Edge, a Hall of Famer, a mentor, we were friends, not friends on air. There was a lot of emotion that went into this match. We went out there and I'm grateful, so grateful we were able to deliver." [H/T: Fightful]

Damian Priest knows how much of an honor it was to face the former leader of The Judgment Day

It doesn't appear that Edge has too many matches left on his current WWE contract, as his appearances are now few and far between.

Damian Priest is well aware of this, which made his match against the former leader of The Judgment Day all the more special.

"When you talk about somebody who has a limited amount of matches left and you're one of the people granted an opportunity to work with that person, it's a lot of pressure and an honor," Damian Priest continued. "A lot of pressure in the fact that I can't fail. It's a WrestleMania type situation, you can't fail at this. (...) I don't think there was anything that could stop us from going out there and having a banger. To this day, it's my favorite match I've had in my WWE career." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Damian Priest's comments? Do you think the rivalry between The Judgment Day and Edge is over? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

