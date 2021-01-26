"That started with me and Chris Jericho talking on the phone" - Former writer reveals his role in Chris Jericho signing with WWE [Exclusive]

Chris Jericho signed with WWE in 1999 after his contract with WCW expired. Vince Russo recently revealed that he played a role in Jericho signing with WWE.

Vince Russo has worked in creative in a number of top pro wrestling promotions including WWE, WCW as well as TNA Wrestling.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed an interesting story on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo revealed how he was the first person in WWE to speak to Chris Jericho, while the latter was still signed to WCW. Russo said that he had spoken to Chris Jericho on the phone before going and speaking to Vince McMahon about it. Russo also revealed how he had wanted Chris Jericho to beat The Rock on SmackDown before he left WWE to join WCW:

"Chris [Jericho] coming to WWE in 1999 or whenever it was, that started with me and Chris Jericho talking on the phone. I don't know how that contact was made but I was talking to Chris and then I went to Vince. His contract was coming up so we brought him in. So bro, I technically was the connection to bring Chris Jericho in. And when we brought him in we wrote him strong. Bro, the very last show Ed Ferrara and I wrote, was to take place at the Meadowlands sometime in Sepember of 1999. It was SmackDown I believe. The main event was Jericho and The Rock and we had Jericho going over. When we left, they changed that finish and I think in a lot of ways Jericho was perceived as my boy? So since I left, they were now burying Jericho. Bro, it took the WWE five years longer to get Jericho over to that level. If he had beat The Rock that night he would have been. Five years bro, before they got him over to that level."

Chris Jericho is currently signed to AEW

After a brief run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Chris Jericho went on to sign with AEW in January 2019. He went on to beat 'Hangman' Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. Jericho later dropped the title to another former WWE Superstar, Jon Moxley.

Jericho is currently managing strife within The Inner Circle that has come to the surface since MJF and Wardlow joined the faction.

