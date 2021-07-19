"That still gets to me" - Charlotte Flair reflects on TV blunder from 2019

Charlotte Flair has admitted she is still bothered by ESPN describing her as Ric Flair’s daughter before WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first women’s match to headline WWE's biggest show of the year. Two weeks before the event, all three women appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to promote their historic match.

Flair spoke about the WrestleMania 35 main event on the latest episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Discussing ESPN's graphic, she said she did not like seeing the words “Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair” below her name.

“When ESPN put the Ric Flair daughter thing before WrestleMania 35, that still gets to me to this day,” Flair said. “I’m like, ‘How is that what you put as my accolade when I’m sitting here beside Ronda and Becky?’ I still to this day, my conspiracy theory is that it was a fan who did it, like whoever was in the office was a legitimate [fan]. ‘I can’t stand Charlotte. She’s in this match for no reason.’ So I tweeted about that and how I felt.”

Dear @espn



7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine.



If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website.



Sincerely,



Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019

As Charlotte Flair mentioned in her tweet, ESPN did not list any of her accolades even though she was an eight-time Women’s Champion at the time. Ronda Rousey was described as a UFC Hall of Famer, while a statistic about Becky Lynch appearing in the main event appeared on the screen.

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE’s most decorated stars

Charlotte Flair is the new RAW Women's Champion

Although she only joined WWE’s main roster in 2015, Charlotte Flair has established her status as one of the most successful female stars of all time.

Since 2014, the 35-year-old has won the RAW Women’s Championship (x5), SmackDown Women’s Championship (x5), NXT Women’s Championship (x2), WWE Women’s Championship, and Divas Championship. She also won the 2020 Royal Rumble and held the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka.

Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view to become a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion. She is now only two title reigns away from matching John Cena and Ric Flair's tally of 16 World Championship victories.

Please credit Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Prem Deshpande