Bray Wyatt's contributions to WWE are unmatched, and The Eater of the Worlds was just getting started before his tragic passing. Randy Orton recently spoke about their infamous match in Wyatt's recent documentary.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal showcased a different side of the star as many WWE Superstars spoke about The Eater of the Worlds and his impact on the world of professional wrestling during his time in the company. The documentary covered all the aspects of Wyatt's life in and out of the WWE.

In the documentary, The Fiend's creative downfall was addressed, including Wyatt's prolonged feud with Randy Orton during the Pandemic Era. Orton spoke about the infamous Firefly Inferno match at TLC 2020 and revealed that Wyatt was frustrated ahead of the bout.

"We had an Inferno match. I remember seeing the look on his face as he was getting covered with just all this goop to keep him safe. That was a stressful day. So frustrated? Yes, to put it lightly." (From 1:11:05 to 1:11:29)

The match infamously marked the end of The Fiend, as he disappeared for months only to reappear ahead of WrestleMania 37 to lose against The Viper at The Grandest Stage of them all before his release.

After 18 months of inactivity, The Viper returned to the company stronger and meaner than before and competed in the WarGames match at Survivor Series in Chicago. Randy Orton was then quickly signed to Friday Night SmackDown after the event.

The Apex Predator had unfinished business with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as they were the ones who put him out of action in 2022. The Tribal Chief was able to escape The Viper with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 after a Fatal 4 Way match also including LA Knight and AJ Styles.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Randy Orton was moments away from punching his ticket to WrestleMania XL when United States Champion Logan Paul interfered and cost him the match. The Maverick became a marked man as The Viper and The Prizefighter came after him and the title.

In the end, Nick Aldis booked a Triple Threat match between Paul, Orton, and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship on the second night of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

