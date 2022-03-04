"That takes talent" - Vince McMahon addresses famous Royal Rumble botch

Vince McMahon famously blew both of his quads at the 2005 Royal Rumble. The injury occurred when he strutted down to the ring to address Batista and John Cena at the end of the marquee battle royal.

The two stars went over the top rope and their feet touched the ground at the same time, the referees couldn't decide so Vince McMahon was forced to make his way to the ring.

As part of a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon talked about the injury that happened that day and the fact that he was forced to learn to walk again after.

"Actually I've blown the left one out twice, that was very unique. Not too many people can sever their quad tendons at the same time, that takes talent. Because you have no use of your legs at all, when you sever your quad tendons and again both of them at the same time, you can't walk, you can't stand, you can't anything so you have to learn how to work all over again. " (3:42.20)

Vince McMahon sat on the floor in the ring and was forced to shout orders

When the WWE Chairman tore his quads, he was sent to the floor and forced to stay sat down and make a decision regarding the match. Of course, the plan was for Batista to win but he knew that the match would have to be restarted in order for one of the wrestlers to emerge victorious.

Vince McMahon was then helped to the back where he got medical attention. The 76-year-old recently noted that he had to learn to walk again.

McMahon was 59 years old when he injured his legs and it's quite impressive that he was able to recover as quickly as he did. He went on to wrestle at WrestleMania the following year.

