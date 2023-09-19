"That thing has parents?" "His dad should wrestle" - Fans react to Brock Lesnar and his parents' backstage WWE photo

Wrestling Twitter is going bananas over Brock Lesnar's backstage picture with his parents.

Lesnar quickly rose to the top of WWE's food chain upon his arrival on the main roster in 2002. He challenged and defeated The Rock for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002.

Brock Lesnar wanted to celebrate the massive achievement with his parents and flew them to SummerSlam so that they could watch him win the title. After the match, Lesnar and his parents posed for photographs backstage.

A still from the heartfelt moment is now making the rounds on social media, and fans have a lot to say about the same.

Fans react to a throwback picture of Lesnar and his parents

Brock Lesnar's goal was always to make it big and give his parents a good life

Lesnar has opened up about his parents in great detail in his 2011 book, "Death Clutch."

The Beast Incarnate wrote that he never chased the fame and glory that came with the pro wrestling business and only wanted to earn enough to give a good life to his parents.

"That’s just it. It was always about business for me. I wasn’t in it for the fame or the glory, though I had some fun with both for a little while. I was in it for the money. I wanted to feed my family, give my parents and my children the best lives that I could provide for them, and get out while I was still relatively young and healthy," he said. [From Death Clutch]

Lesnar did exactly as he had planned and is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today, 21 years after his main roster debut. He is a massive draw and incredibly popular among fans across the world.

