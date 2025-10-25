"That wasn’t a turn" - Jade Cargill makes a huge confirmation with her message after attacking Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill sent a message after attacking Tiffany Stratton on this week's WWE SmackDown. Cargill returned to the blue brand and came to the aid of Stratton before setting her sights on the Women's Champion.Cargill has unsuccessfully challenged Stratton on a few occasions in 2025. At SummerSlam, she was unable to dethrone the reigning Women's Champion, but now has another opportunity to win the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI.On X, Cargill confirmed that she didn't turn heel. Rather, her actions marked the beginning of her takeover.&quot;Don’t ask me why. Ask why it took me this long…that wasn’t a turn. That was MY takeover #LetItRain #CategoryJade #CutTheISH #ImME,&quot; wrote Cargill.Check out Cargill's post on X:Jade Cargill broke her silence after attacking Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDownJade Cargill broke her silence by boldly claiming that she will soon get her hands on the WWE Women's Championship. Speaking to Cathy Kelley during an interview after attacking Tiffany Stratton, Cargill said:&quot;Consequences? You only face them when you make mistakes. The only mistake I made was thinking that this world rewards patience. It rewards power. And I'm taking it, starting with the WWE Women's Championship.&quot;Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion since early January, when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to dethrone her and win the Women's Championship.She has successfully defended the title against top names, including Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Cargill herself. The 26-year-old is currently on the back of a loss to Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Crown Jewel Women's Championship by defeating Stratton in Perth, Australia.Stratton's status for Saturday Night's Main Event XLI is still in doubt. But, she is still being advertised for her Women's Title defense against The Storm.