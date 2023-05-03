"That was weak" - Fans disappointed with Cody Rhodes' attack on 45-year-old superstar on WWE RAW 

Cody Rhodes attacked a free agent during last night's edition of WWE RAW and fans weren't too happy with the segment.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar this Saturday at WWE Backlash. Their rivalry started on the night following WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar offered to team up with Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The main event never took place as The Beast brutally attacked Rhodes before the bell rang.

Last night during RAW, Brock Lesnar interrupted Shawn Michaels as he was about to read a selection for the WWE Draft. Lesnar made his way to the ring as Adam Pearce pleaded with him to stop. Cody Rhodes attacked from behind and got into a thunderous right hand before security broke it up.

For the most part, the WWE Universe didn't seem too fond of the segment heading into Backlash. Many fans claimed to be tired of seeing security break them up and feel like the rivalry has been repetitive.

WWE legend Mark Henry is not happy with Cody Rhodes being drafted to a different brand than Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes came up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match.

Many fans were hoping to see a rematch this year, but that may not be the case now that the two stars have been drafted to different brands. WWE legend Mark Henry recently spoke about the issue on Busted Open Radio. He said that fans do not want to wait until WrestleMania 40 to see a rematch between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief:

"We wanted Roman and Cody to continue. It was a really good story, and now we're not gonna get it for a year. And I'm p*ssed about that. Of course, Cody has the potential to meet up with Roman in Philadelphia, but that's not what I wanted," Henry continued, "As a fan, they had me. I wanted to see Roman and Cody again as soon as possible. Now, that's not gonna happen." [From 2:25 - 3:12]

Cody Rhodes will have to earn his way back to the top of the mountain to get another shot at Roman Reigns down the line. His journey back to the top starts this Saturday at Backlash against Brock Lesnar.

