"That was so weird and awkward" - Veteran questions how Finn Balor's potentially serious injury was handled on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up on how the company handled Finn Balor's potential injury unpleasantly on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW when Adam Pearce appeared on the scene.

During a Tag Team Turmoil match-up, Damian Priest stomped on Alpha Academy's Otis and pinned him. However, Finn Balor suffered an injury during the contest, forcing him to step down and replace Dominik Mysterio in his position.

WWE official Adam Pearce came running to Balor's aid and announced the decision. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed Pearce for coming down to the ring and making that decision.

The wrestling veteran stated he had never seen anything like that before and wondered if it was up to the referee to show the "X" sign on Finn Balor and if he could continue. In addition, Russo wanted to know why Pearce had to come down to ringside.

"That should have clearly been the referee holding down the team at bay, checking with Balor. 'Can you continue? Can you continue? What are you guys going to do?' [...] That was so weird and awkward," Vince Russo said. [1:10:53 - 1:11:08]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

Dominik Mysterio replaced Finn Balor to earn a shot at tag team titles for Judgment Day

On the red brand this week, WWE announced a Turmoil Tag Team match-up between Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), The Street Profits, The O.C., and Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander.

The winner will lock horns for the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos. Alexander and Benjamin, the former Universal Champion and Priest, encountered Alpha Academy after defeating The O.C., but there was a cost to pay.

After Balor was injured, The Street Profits entered the ring to compete for the tag team titles. For the first time, Dominik Mysterio had to carry weight on his back as he replaced the former world champion.

Dom did not disappoint Finn Balor when he rolled Montez Ford and placed his feet on the middle rope, and Rhea Ripley held him down for the three-count. As a result, in the coming weeks, Judgment Day will face The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

