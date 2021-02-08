"That was a weird one, that was hard" - Edge reveals issues behind match with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36

Last year, Edge made an extraordinary return at the WWE Royal Rumble event, making it one of the best surprise returns of all time.

Despite that being the case, when it came to his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania following a grueling build-up, the match was extremely difficult. In his first singles match in nine years away from the ring, Edge found himself facing Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match with no crowd, in an empty arena.

This wee guy had to wait till after school to watch @EdgeRatedR win @WWEUK #RoyalRumble. Think it was worth the wait, although his little heart skipped a beat in the middle! pic.twitter.com/JBS8aqyooU — Gary Kernahan (@garyker) February 1, 2021

Speaking about his match at WrestleMania 36, WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge told Vicente Beltran that the match was extremely difficult and was one of the most difficult of his life. He praised Randy Orton, saying that the match was possible only because he had been facing the Viper.

“We get to WrestleMania and it was probably the strangest for me because it was soooo empty and it was soooo quiet and it was so unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in terms of performance especially within the confines of the world of wrestling. That was a weird one, that was hard. I’m so thankful that I had an opponent like Randy Orton because it made what was fairly an impossible situation seem possible."

Edge went on to win that match by defeating Randy Orton and keeping The Viper down for the ten count.

Readers can see the full interview here:

Edge reveals how he felt returning at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2020

After nine years away from the ring, Edge made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. The shock was evident on the faces of the WWE Universe present in the crowd, and the emotion was clear on the face of the Rated-R Superstar.

Edge talked about his return in the interview as well.

“The Rumble last year was so overwhelming on so many fronts, first of all getting the news that I can do this again. I knew the work that I was putting in but you still don’t know that work will cost that result that you are hoping for. I am very big on visualization, I believe that if you dream it you can make it happen and the Rumble was the realization of these dreams that I had and then I had to work to make those dreams come true."

2021. How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/zPlafkSzv3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 1, 2021

Edge has now won this year's Royal Rumble and will be heading to WrestleMania to challenge the champion of his choice.