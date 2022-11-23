"That woman likes pain" - Fans feel Randy Orton won't hesitate to return and RKO a top female WWE star

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the most vicious finishers in wrestling history that even a handful of female stars haven't been able to escape. The Viper has RKO'd seven women's stars since his WWE debut, and fans believe he will not flinch if he gets the chance to hit the move on Rhea Ripley.

The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't shied away from attacking male stars on the roster in recent months as a member of Judgment Day. Despite targeting the likes of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Ripley has evaded serious consequences and added to her powerful and dominating aura. However, a returning Michin (AKA Mia Yim) has been brought in to deal with The Eradicator.

While several talents will refrain from laying their hands on Rhea Ripley, fans feel that Orton won't think twice before delivering the RKO to the Judgment Day member.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the possibility of seeing the highlight-reel moment featuring The Apex Predator and The Eradicator:

"and she would’ve ate that s**t and return to sender. That woman likes pain. He gotta hit her with it a few more times just to slow her down," one fan wrote.

Will Randy Orton return to the WWE ring?

Randy Orton has been sidelined with a serious back injury since May. Unsurprisingly, the WWE Universe is eager to see him wrestle again inside the squared circle.

The original plan was for the former WWE Champion to turn on Matt Riddle and begin their highly anticipated feud. Randy Orton's untimely injury derailed WWE's creative direction as the company has visibly also cooled down with their push for Riddle.

The ideal booking decision would be for Randy to get into his program with Matt Riddle as soon as he gets medically cleared. However, there is apparent concern over the WWE veteran's in-ring future because of the severity of his back injury.

Orton was most recently spotted in Birmingham, AL, which is well-known for being the go-to location whenever WWE talents are scheduled for major surgeries. Randy Orton seems to have gone under the knife as he was seen in a hospital bed in a photo posted by his wife on Instagram.

The 14-time world champion's reported surgery is excellent news for the fans as he can finally work towards a full recovery and an eventual in-ring comeback.

How would you like to see Randy get booked once he is ready to reappear on WWE TV? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

