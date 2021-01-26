7 female WWE stars Randy Orton has RKO'd 

Well, there was a little interruption in the WWE RAW Women's Championship Match tonight. Alexa Bliss was just moments away from defeating Asuka to capture her fourth RAW Women's Title. However, she found herself on the business end of the RKO, courtesy of the burned and somehow even more psychotic Randy Orton.

Say what you want about Orton, the man is all about equality. And by that, he means that his hands are rated E for Everyone. No one is safe from The Viper, and that includes the women's roster. Alexa, of course, isn't the first to be hit out of nowhere with Orton's classic cutter. In fact, over the past 365 days, she's not even the only victim. This article will get to that later, though.

Today, this article will take a look at the seven female WWE Superstars that Randy Orton has RKO'd. This list is kicking off with a former RAW and Tag Team Champion.

#7 Nia Jax- WWE Royal Rumble 2019

This will also be the only moment on the list where the fans cheered The Viper after he hit his patented finisher. Nia Jax was looking to prove herself in 2019, and for a few months there we saw her trying to mix it up with the men on RAW's roster, including former AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Unfortunately for Jax, she caught the attention of three top WWE Superstars at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Jax eliminated Mustafa Ali and was well on her way to a WWE Championship match. With Orton left in the ropes, Jax hyped up Rey Mysterio, looking to get a front-row seat to the 619. She got much more than that when she interrupted the legendary Luchador.

Rey escaped Jax's powerslam thanks to a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. After that, Rey was able to hit her with the 619, a bit closer to that move than she was hoping to get that night. After that, Randy Orton took the opportunity to drop Jax with the RKO, bouncing her face off the mat to a loud pop at Chase Field.