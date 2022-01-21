Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters responds to Royal Rumble post

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has dropped another not-so-subtle hint that he may be appearing in this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

Now known as Chris Adonis, the once Masterpiece took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from Cultaholic.com. The tweet asked fans who they thought would be surprise entrants in the 2022 edition of the match, and Adonis' reply eluded his involvement.

Masters also posted a cryptic tweet featuring the Royal Rumble countdown clock, with the caption: "At the very least it's fun to imagine," and has made other hints that he could soon be set for a WWE return.

The former Chris Masters worked for Vince McMahon on two separate occasions between 2005 and 2011.

In his original run, taking place between 2005 and 2007, Masters competed on RAW and would be featured in his notable "Masterlock Challenge" segments. The segments involved various superstars stepping up to attempt to break his highly protected Full Nelson hold, The Masterlock.

He would also compete for the world championship on a couple of occasions, before forming a team with Carlito and challenging for the World Tag Titles unsuccessfully. He also made several unsuccessful attempts at the Intercontinental Championship.

During his second run, between 2009 and 2011, Masters was featured less prominently, used mainly in lower-mid-card feuds. He also served as a "pro" on NXT, during the brand's earlier days, mentoring eventual commentator Byron Saxton.

With his consistent hint-dropping and teasing on social media, the surprise element of a potential Masters' return might have been diminished, but fans would doubtless be interested to see him in the ring with WWE's modern crop of talent.

