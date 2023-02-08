“The absolute undisputed GOAT” - Paul Heyman details his position within The Bloodline in response to fan compliment

Paul Heyman is used to being praised on a daily basis on social media.

Over the last few decades, the former ECW owner has been a fixture in the world of professional wrestling. Heyman has been involved in some of the most important WWE storylines in the last two decades.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline was recently praised by a member of the WWE Universe on social media. The fan expressed that Heyman continues to solidify his legacy in professional wrestling on the microphone with each passing year. Heyman responded to the tweet by referring to himself as the absolute undisputed GOAT. Tweeting out:

"Do you think @WWERomanReigns would have anyone less than the absolute undisputed #GOAT *goat emoji* as his wise man?" Paul Heyman said in a tweet.

Paul Heyman makes Cody Rhodes' match with Roman Reigns personal at WrestleMania 39

There have been some vocal WWE fans who believe that Sami Zayn should be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes.

Despite that, the company went out of its way last night on WWE RAW to convince those people otherwise. During The American Nightmare's promo last night, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, and the two went back and forth on the microphone, sharing stories with one another involving Cody's father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

Roman Reigns' wiseman chose to take things in a very personal direction at the end by declaring that in his last conversation with Dusty, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Reigns was the son Dusty never had.

No words can truly do this segment justice, and it helped take the rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns to the next level without The Head of the Table even being present.

Cody Rhodes is currently slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

