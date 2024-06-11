The Alpha Academy involved in another brutal moment on Monday Night RAW

The Alpha Academy has been involved in what many consider the best story in all of WWE right now, not just RAW. Another brutal and tense moment took place before and after Otis' match against Sami Zayn.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been vocal about his disdain for Chad Gable and how much he has manipulated his Alpha Academy proteges. The same continued this week in his pre-match promo.

Chad Gable berated Sami Zayn but was getting exposed for his manipulative practices. It led to another brutal and tense moment when Sami Zayn asked the rest of The Alpha Academy if the members were truly happy.

Otis faced Zayn and lost after the champion caught him off guard for a moment. After the match, Chad Gable provoked Otis again and used his anger to move aside and ensure Sami took the weight of it.

Otis continued to tease betraying Chad Gable, and the crowd was eating it all up - but it didn't happen. It will be interesting to see what happens at Clash at the Castle in Scotland this weekend.

Chad Gable was also spotted talking to The Creed Brothers backstage at one point.

